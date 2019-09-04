Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Aspiriant Has Lowered Its Position; Pinebridge Investments LP Stake in Vmware Cl A Com (VMW) Boosted by $978,660 as Stock Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 5,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 135,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, up from 130,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 637,658 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 35,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 45,509 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 81,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 83,309 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc Com (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12,498 shares to 6,585 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (NYSE:ALSN) by 32,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,090 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc Com New (NYSE:DNR).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VMware’s Shopping Spree Fails To Impress The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VMware Expands Telco and Edge Cloud Portfolio to Enable Better Connectivity and Automation for Communication Service Providers and Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource owns 487,040 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 2,267 shares. 1,223 are owned by Fulton Bancshares Na. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 208,781 shares. 2.15 million are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 1.08 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 275,061 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.05% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust & owns 120 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 96,061 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 4,723 shares. Amer Century holds 401,675 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Caprock Group, Idaho-based fund reported 1,256 shares.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large Caps Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.92 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26 were reported by Fil Limited. Meeder Asset holds 2,602 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability reported 109,800 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. 3,098 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Essex Investment Management Company Ltd Liability owns 1,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 36,044 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.37% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 21,221 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 267 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1,667 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 55 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 10,442 shares stake. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 39,564 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,880 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,347 shares to 188,165 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 28,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.