Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Aspiriant Has Cut Its Position; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Gm Advisory Group Trimmed Holding

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 1.01M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 29,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 16,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 45,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 137,308 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.82 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,474 shares to 196,639 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 20,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.34 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

