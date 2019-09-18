Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Market Value Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Trimmed by $306,116 Its Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 124,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.20 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 69,607 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 5,623 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $583,000, down from 8,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.34. About 11,361 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.87 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 636 shares to 1,439 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,084 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% or 10,390 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,700 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Morgan Stanley holds 427,964 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,926 shares. Cibc World reported 44,365 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ancora Advisors Limited owns 66,291 shares. Girard Partners stated it has 0.14% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Manhattan Company reported 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 650,099 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Product Prns Llc stated it has 81,000 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx reported 31,703 shares stake. Natl Asset Mngmt owns 21,423 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 33,275 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hillsdale Investment Incorporated holds 680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 1.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D L Carlson Invest Group Inc stated it has 4,720 shares. Greystone Managed has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,191 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Wheatland Advisors holds 20,874 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Management has 62,905 shares. 55,538 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. Fin Advisory Ser Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).