Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding Maintained by First Trust Advisors Lp; Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.23. About 752,687 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 80.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 492,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.71M, up from 609,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 261,193 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 568 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 4,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 274,573 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 11,273 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Kames Public Ltd holds 0.27% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 112,419 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited reported 109,800 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,632 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Lp holds 0.02% or 2,630 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,795 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 38,726 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,482 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,197 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 139,278 shares to 320,717 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 24,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,929 shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 1.84M shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $97.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05M shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

