Cincinnati Financial Upped Stake in Us Bancorp Ord (USB) by $14.56 Million; Beck Capital Management Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Declined

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (USB) by 207.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.75 million, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 3.88 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

