Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Position as Valuation Rose; As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shares Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Cut by $549,936 Its Stake

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 71.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 3,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1,491 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PSA Group +2% after nixing major alliance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,000 shares to 396,800 shares, valued at $28.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Ord (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,500 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Ord (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.35 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.56 million for 19.36 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,838 shares to 29,088 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

