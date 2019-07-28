Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Its Position in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by $17.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Bgc Partners (BGCP) by $8.85 Million as Share Price Declined

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 1.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.38 million, up from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.16 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.