Cincinnati Financial Stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Trimmed by $2.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Idex (IEX) Share Price Rose While Tcw Group Has Increased Its Stake

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 6,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 68,180 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, up from 61,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 91,191 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $244.45. About 339,233 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Ord (NYSE:PFE) by 31,100 shares to 425,100 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Ord (NYSE:MMM) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ord (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39M for 22.30 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Old Natl Bancorp In holds 1,865 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 49 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Aristotle Boston Ltd reported 30,211 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 42 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 2,500 shares stake. Moreover, Schroder Management Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0.01% or 7,197 shares. Amer Century invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com owns 4,000 shares. Bb&T holds 8,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.17% or 22,026 shares.

