Cincinnati Financial Position in Honeywell International Ord (HON) Has Trimmed by $17.38 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Moors & Cabot Increased Position by $919,068

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $171.22. About 2.42M shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 12,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 36,438 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 24,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.55M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc accumulated 33,094 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,036 shares. Fincl Engines Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 255,204 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes & has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crow Point Ltd Liability Corporation holds 269,000 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.21% or 216,762 shares. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 3,283 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 2,648 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 19,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,216 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability reported 104 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 0.01% or 1,988 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,884 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: This Engine Needs Some Extra Oil – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,875 shares to 21,780 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,664 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 258,341 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.01% or 9,119 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,412 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,142 shares. Miles has invested 0.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roosevelt Invest holds 2.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 117,153 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd invested in 0.33% or 24,331 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 3,112 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% or 6,015 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,656 shares. City stated it has 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,389 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 3,673 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 1.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell Helps Transform Mexican Petrochemical Leader’s Operations – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.