Cincinnati Financial Lowered Its Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holding by $17.38 Million; Share Price Rose; Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $510,390; Stock Price Rose

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 459,346 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 150,517 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insur stated it has 245,000 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,430 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Security Natl Tru invested in 1,320 shares. Df Dent owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,332 shares. Franklin Inc has invested 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.48% stake. Starr Intl Com holds 20,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd holds 33,657 shares. Koshinski Asset invested in 0% or 2,059 shares. 9.76M are held by Ameriprise Finance Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited has 0.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,828 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 965 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 689,197 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,003 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh stated it has 266,667 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,862 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 1.2% or 42,235 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 62,444 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Com holds 2,083 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.09% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 822,474 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y, New York-based fund reported 11,475 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.1% or 11,400 shares. Palisade Cap Lc Nj owns 29,225 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Argent Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,330 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Co holds 3,343 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 9,701 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 3,899 shares.