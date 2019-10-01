Cincinnati Financial Holding in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Has Lowered by $2.77 Million; Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Raised Its Stake

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $240.16. About 641,158 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 15.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 24.59 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489.06 million, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 2.07M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.26 million shares to 5.05 million shares, valued at $239.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,105 are owned by Community Financial Services Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Assetmark Inc stated it has 7,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation owns 20.57M shares. 2,630 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Next Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 5,984 shares. Kempner, a Texas-based fund reported 68,465 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.07% or 16,275 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & invested 0.13% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bp Public Limited Co reported 47,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 315,100 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). First Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 716,899 shares. 36,187 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited. Hm Payson & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB) by 280,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $21.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Ord (NYSE:PNC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX).

