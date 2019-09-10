Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) as Valuation Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Newport Asia Has Cut Stake

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 4.12 million shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 5.17 million shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connor Clark & Lunn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,425 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.75% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dodge Cox owns 8,831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,844 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated has 2.65% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.84% or 1.19 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 1,770 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 28,583 shares. Ls Investment Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,579 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karp Capital holds 0.79% or 14,036 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 34,373 shares. Polar Capital Llp invested in 55,940 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $422.36M for 23.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.