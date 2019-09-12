Cincinnati Financial Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM) Position; Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 16.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 261,435 shares with $5.09 million value, down from 311,435 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 863,546 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired 30,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase Ord (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 90,000 shares with $10.06M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase Ord now has $375.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 4.50 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat board expands to nine members – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intelsat General Introduces FlexGround: The Optimal Solution for Mobility Without Sacrificing Speed – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intelsatâ€™s Chief Executive Officer to Present at Goldman Sachsâ€™ 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Genpact (NYSE:G) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat SA (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat SA has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 7.22% above currents $22.85 stock price. Intelsat SA had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of I in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3 to “Overweight”. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 164,688 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 2.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Investment Management stated it has 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barbara Oil Company invested in 4.29% or 67,000 shares. Jmg Financial Gp Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,747 shares. Cooke Bieler LP has 877,996 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 1.57% or 240,172 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 308,922 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,552 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nexus Inv Management reported 306,060 shares. Miller Howard Investments accumulated 525,246 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,855 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability reported 17,845 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.80% above currents $117.5 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.