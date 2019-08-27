Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Its Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holding by $17.38 Million as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Trimmed by $664,524 Its Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.68. About 839,644 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 12.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Inv House Limited has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,625 shares. 33,088 were reported by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,697 shares. Marietta Prtn Lc has 8,875 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Cap holds 2,138 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 19,771 are owned by Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Rech & Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.29% or 28,490 shares. Mariner Limited Co reported 141,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Financial Mgmt Professionals holds 450 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,561 shares to 26,098 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 30,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).