Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Honeywell International Ord (HON) Position by $17.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Thor Industries (THO) Market Value Declined While Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.67 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 155,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 962,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.02 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 1.01M shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 2.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74 million for 6.90 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

