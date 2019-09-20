Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Holding in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) as Valuation Rose; As Enbridge Com (ENB) Valuation Declined, Miller Howard Investments Upped Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 753,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.99 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 2.01 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $251.09. About 471,503 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 680,028 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $71.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 19,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,750 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ord (NYSE:BLK) by 7,500 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Ord (NYSE:PFE) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Ord (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.25M for 22.91 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.