Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Position in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by $17.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Financial Counselors Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $1.77 Million

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 64,588 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42 million, up from 56,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 3.22M shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 359,916 were reported by Macquarie Group. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 775,509 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 1,514 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 720,446 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 59,286 were accumulated by Bridges Investment. Boys Arnold Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,792 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co reported 5,386 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.65% or 11,445 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability invested 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 52,791 shares. 5,525 are owned by Fagan Assoc Inc. Eastern Bankshares owns 80,090 shares. Coho Prns Limited holds 0.02% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Associates reported 60,418 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.02% or 1,111 shares. Somerset Tru Co stated it has 2.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sky Investment Grp Ltd Co accumulated 1.89% or 24,774 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 776 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Curbstone Management accumulated 9,136 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Parsec Financial Incorporated has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,445 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co holds 2.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 155,505 shares. Harbour Investment Management Lc invested in 2.03% or 13,231 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,240 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 2,695 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wendell David has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.