Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stake by $17.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 598.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 63,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 74,467 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 10,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 4.43M shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc has 2,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.39% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Counsel Inc invested in 40,809 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Llc invested 23.75% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 125,007 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com owns 71 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.67% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. 123,859 are held by First Long Island Lc. Ftb accumulated 3,713 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 76,008 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Lc reported 58,027 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc reported 2,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The California-based Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horrell Management holds 1.78% or 31,167 shares. 99,292 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd owns 6,904 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc invested in 0.74% or 48,557 shares. Frontier Invest invested in 2,235 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,927 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rockland Co accumulated 2,116 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,498 are owned by Cim Inv Mangement. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 17,028 shares. Kessler Invest Gp Lc reported 202 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 12,447 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buckingham Management Inc invested in 29,725 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.