Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Holding in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by $17.38 Million as Valuation Rose; S Squared Technology Has Boosted Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position by $590,000; Share Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 285,011 shares traded or 148.35% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Company reported 10,416 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 591,523 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 2,797 shares stake. Personal Capital Corporation owns 5,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Co holds 54,523 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blair William And Communications Il owns 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 108,479 shares. Minneapolis Port Group Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has invested 2.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com owns 1,770 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Department Mb National Bank N A stated it has 61,202 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.