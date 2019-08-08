Cincinnati Financial Decreased Its Stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by $17.38 Million; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding Held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 460,475 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 3.01M shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company To Expand Al-Zour Refinery With Honeywell Technology – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lpl Fincl Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 312,836 shares. Cordasco Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 1.38% stake. 4,223 were accumulated by Regents Of The University Of California. M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 0.15% or 183,630 shares. Factory Mutual reported 375,100 shares stake. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 31,314 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.49% or 9,279 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,185 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Axa reported 888,022 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 3,448 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 20.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Finance Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 0.05% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 42,362 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 69,930 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 3,000 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 16,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 378,570 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 95 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Aperio Grp Inc accumulated 38,404 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 40,610 shares stake. Intl Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 20,513 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 15,195 shares.