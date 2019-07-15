Cincinnati Financial Decreased Holding in Honeywell International Ord (HON) as Share Price Rose; Barometer Capital Management Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Boosted by $16.12 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 152.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 328,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 544,824 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75 million, up from 215,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 114,415 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 651,169 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.07 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 1,542 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 14,716 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,049 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,682 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Co owns 5,910 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation reported 17,889 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.84 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 24,890 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Comm has 80,334 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,353 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Counsel has 6,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hilltop Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 39 are held by James Investment Research Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Buy Honeywell Stock Because the World Needs a Lot More Planes – Barron’s” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pembina Pipeline declares CAD 0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Great Income Stock You’ve Probably Completely Overlooked – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 12,600 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).