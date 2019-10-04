Cincinnati Financial Cut Position in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by $2.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Holder Incline Global Management Has Increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52M, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 427,504 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $247.12. About 270,431 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Ord (NASDAQ:GILD) by 220,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $78.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Ord (NYSE:PNC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Ord (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $471.43 million for 22.55 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 159,261 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 17,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,917 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

