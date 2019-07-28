Cincinnati Financial Cut Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stake by $17.38 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) by $2.89 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 22,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,757 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 47,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 129,017 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire" on July 27, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: "Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com" published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Honeywell (HON) to Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – StreetInsider.com" on July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire" on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Macy's, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Modern Family Index Shows Real Motherhood Penalty in American Workplace – Business Wire" on January 28, 2019.