Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Valuation Rose While Welch Group Trimmed by $378,675 Its Holding; Tortoise Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC)

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 329,294 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 333,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 125,727 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) by 434.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 25.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.24M, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream L.L.C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 918,920 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ETE) by 1.55M shares to 92.25 million shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,302 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,943 shares to 125,037 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.40M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

