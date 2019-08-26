Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Holder Welch Group Trimmed Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Boosted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding by $1.25 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 329,294 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 333,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.7. About 137,781 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 46,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 936,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, up from 889,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,449 shares to 234,702 shares, valued at $28.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,037 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt invested in 6,807 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 214,444 shares stake. Security National Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 270 shares. Cibc Markets reported 38,366 shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 1,325 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 0.15% or 7,729 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 110,151 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 1.96 million shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 33 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fiera Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,493 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc holds 6,009 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Company invested in 52,025 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Zebra Management invested in 4,950 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Ohio-based Shoker Counsel Inc has invested 0.77% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). At Bank has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 20,271 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,412 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 18,911 shares. 9,316 are held by Conning Inc. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 3,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 69,279 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Whitnell And Co holds 6,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pennsylvania Company owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 15,221 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 762,567 shares stake.

