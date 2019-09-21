Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 100 2.78 N/A 6.14 17.48 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.04 N/A -6.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$110 is Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -3.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares and 53.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 3.4% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 38.63% stronger performance while Maiden Holdings Ltd. has -70% weaker performance.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.