Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 94 2.75 N/A 6.14 17.48 Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.69 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Kingstone Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Kingstone Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is $115, with potential upside of 4.57%. Meanwhile, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 116.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kingstone Companies Inc. looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Kingstone Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 51% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.