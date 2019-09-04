Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)

Since Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 98 2.71 N/A 6.14 17.48 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,532 1.94 N/A 28640.36 10.78

In table 1 we can see Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a consensus price target of $115, and a 2.06% upside potential. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s average price target is $364500, while its potential upside is 20.95%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is looking more favorable than Cincinnati Financial Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares and 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was more bullish than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.