Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

This is a contrast between Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 95 2.63 N/A 6.14 17.48 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cincinnati Financial Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 6.80% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation with average price target of $115. Competitively 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 41.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cincinnati Financial Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.5% and 83.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation has stronger performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.