Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Comparison side by side

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 97 2.71 N/A 6.14 17.48 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.65 N/A 0.03 377.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has an average price target of $115, and a 2.23% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is $16, which is potential 36.52% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Insurance Holdings Corp. looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares and 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 38.63% stronger performance while United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.