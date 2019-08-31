Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 97 2.71 N/A 6.14 17.48 RLI Corp. 82 4.48 N/A 2.71 33.21

Demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and RLI Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. RLI Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RLI Corp.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and RLI Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.23% and an $115 average price target. Competitively the average price target of RLI Corp. is $88, which is potential -3.90% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Cincinnati Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than RLI Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cincinnati Financial Corporation and RLI Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.5% and 91.9%. Insiders held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of RLI Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation has stronger performance than RLI Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats RLI Corp.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.