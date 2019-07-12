Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 90 2.76 N/A 6.14 15.71 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 72 8.37 N/A 2.08 41.04

Table 1 demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.80% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation with consensus target price of $115. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus target price and a -11.44% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems more appealing than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares and 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.