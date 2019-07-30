Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 66.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.40% 4.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation N/A 93 15.71 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

Cincinnati Financial Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $115, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. The potential upside of the competitors is -98.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.