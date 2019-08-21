Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (:), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 96 2.69 N/A 6.14 17.48 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.36 11.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than Hallmark Financial Services Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 4.09% at a $115 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.