Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 112 5.25 159.27M 6.14 17.48 American International Group Inc. 55 0.17 868.76M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and American International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 141,951,871.66% 12.4% 4.5% American International Group Inc. 1,578,989,458.38% -0.5% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American International Group Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cincinnati Financial Corporation and American International Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 American International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.98% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation with consensus price target of $110. American International Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a 1.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that American International Group Inc. looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cincinnati Financial Corporation and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 92.6% respectively. 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.14% are American International Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was less bullish than American International Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats American International Group Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.