Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to pay $0.56 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Hopfed Bancorp (HFBC) Raised By 28.57%

Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to pay $0.56 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CINF) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s current price of $106.94 translates into 0.52% yield. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 475,267 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) had an increase of 28.57% in short interest. HFBC’s SI was 10,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 28.57% from 8,400 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC)’s short sellers to cover HFBC’s short positions. The SI to Hopfed Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 14,160 shares traded. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) has risen 19.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBC News: 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q Net $1.13M; 11/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT; 11/05/2018 – Gendell Jeffrey Exits Position in HopFed Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports Growth in Net Income and Loans in the First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HopFed Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBC); 11/04/2018 HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 11,635 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 60,957 shares. Finance Svcs Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,755 shares. Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 0.3% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Raymond James Fin has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Everence Mgmt invested in 6,807 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Private Tru Na owns 10,421 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 2,869 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 92,418 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 34,692 shares. Moreover, Co Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 7.54% above currents $106.94 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by M Partners.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.47 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold HopFed Bancorp, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 22.44% less from 2.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 19,200 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,685 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 0% stake. 161,796 were accumulated by Gabelli Invest Advisers. Natixis reported 50,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 46,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) for 16,703 shares. Yakira Management holds 76,341 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer reported 0.08% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 74,588 shares stake. Highland Cap Management L P invested 0.06% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Susquehanna Group Inc Incorporated Llp invested in 10,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 25,427 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 416 shares.