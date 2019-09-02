Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to pay $0.56 on Oct 15, 2019; Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted By $390,000 Its Atricure (ATRC) Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to pay $0.56 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CINF) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s current price of $112.49 translates into 0.50% yield. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 268,861 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 15,000 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 40,000 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 428,498 shares traded or 102.57% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & In reported 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Synovus Finance reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 3,533 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 273,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Corporation holds 6,390 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Co holds 0.79% or 9,363 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services accumulated 0.01% or 34,849 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 53,433 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 51,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,350 are owned by Mackenzie Fin. Nomura Asset invested in 0.04% or 53,232 shares. M&T National Bank holds 14,084 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 1,588 are held by Qs Llc. Huntington Retail Bank holds 274,573 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 2.23% above currents $112.49 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of CINF in report on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, May 17 report.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J had bought 182 shares worth $19,965 on Friday, August 16.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.12 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.09 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 203,410 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated holds 242,951 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.02% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 288,249 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 17,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Vanguard Gp owns 1.83M shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.34% or 200,559 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 37,000 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 1,251 shares. 2,302 are held by Acadian Asset Llc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 215,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc holds 15,732 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 126,952 shares to 1.99M valued at $86.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 210,000 shares. Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 31.43% above currents $27.39 stock price. Atricure had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2.