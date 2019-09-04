Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to pay $0.56 on Oct 15, 2019; Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Antero Res (AR) Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to pay $0.56 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CINF) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s current price of $112.68 translates into 0.50% yield. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 424,209 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 2.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 1.41M shares with $12.45M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $976.85M valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 8.34M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Selective Insurance Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 570 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 75,829 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 14,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 6,807 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 43,621 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 657,275 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Invesco Limited holds 1.94M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smithfield Trust holds 60 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 23,923 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Parametric Associates Limited Com invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bessemer Inc has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J had bought 182 shares worth $19,965.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.18 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 2.06% above currents $112.68 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,144 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Service. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 38,000 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.77% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 257,306 shares stake. Virtu reported 17,217 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 72,914 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 381,980 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). S&Co has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 87,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 138,456 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 22,769 shares.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 202.80% above currents $3.22 stock price. Antero Resources had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.