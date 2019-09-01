Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Price Rose While United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $8.74 Million; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $951,054

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 79.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 102,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 26,632 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 129,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 268,861 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 361,900 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Jp Morgan Em Lc Bd Etf by 23,655 shares to 220,131 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 17,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree International Largecp Div Etf (DOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 95 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Blackrock invested in 12.89 million shares. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 2.42 million shares. 642,553 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,148 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 941,082 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has 6,460 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 216,546 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers has 26,632 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 18,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 125,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 19,043 shares. Resolution holds 776,419 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Montag A & Incorporated has 844,990 shares. 325,671 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 29,272 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 21,185 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.79% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.33M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 121,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 138,890 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 256,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). First Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).