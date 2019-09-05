Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reaches $114.72 High on Sep, 5; Gogo (GOGO) Sentiment Is 1.18

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $118.16 target or 3.00% above today’s $114.72 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.74 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $118.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $562.14M more. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 61,838 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Gogo Inc (GOGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 47 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 40 cut down and sold their holdings in Gogo Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 47.39 million shares, down from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gogo Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Is Down 76% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gogo Shares Jumped 20% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gogo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gogo +8% on revenue beat, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gogo Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. for 6.77 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 0.76% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,751 shares.

The stock increased 3.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 176,275 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $388.38 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial Aviation North America , Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). It currently has negative earnings. The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Unum Group (UNM) is an Attractive Investment Option Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 0.24% above currents $114.72 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 24. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, May 17 report.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.30 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J bought 182 shares worth $19,965.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.74 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.39 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.