Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reaches $110.50 52-Week High; Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO) Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week high and has $118.24 target or 7.00% above today’s $110.50 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.05B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $118.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.26 billion more. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 58,066 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (GDO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 15 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.05 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity. Shares for $30,003 were bought by Debbink Dirk J.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 17 to “Outperform”. M Partners maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Friday, May 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $12000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,911 shares. 5,077 were accumulated by Foster Motley. Security owns 270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 16,448 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.02% or 4,260 shares. 24,710 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 1.96M are owned by Northern. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 42,673 shares. 4,957 are owned by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 30,898 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 0.49% or 953,578 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 223,601 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Eagle Investment holds 0.45% or 1.93 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Fca Corp Tx holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 256,040 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 284,052 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 211,119 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 46,587 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 3,463 shares traded. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) has risen 2.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019.