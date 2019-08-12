Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reaches $110.19 High on Aug, 12; Shorts at PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (PRBZF) Lowered By 0.75%

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. PRBZF’s SI was 1.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 1.11M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3675 days are for PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)’s short sellers to cover PRBZF’s short positions. It closed at $71.53 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $117.90 target or 7.00% above today’s $110.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.00B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $117.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.26B more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.19. About 140,551 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation makes and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The firm provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Another recent and important Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Food Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on May 10, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.00 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Friday, May 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report.

