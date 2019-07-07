Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reaches $107.83 High on Jul, 7; Sparton (SPA) Shorts Up By 21.75%

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) had an increase of 21.75% in short interest. SPA’s SI was 76,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.75% from 63,000 shares previously. With 121,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA)’s short sellers to cover SPA’s short positions. The SI to Sparton Corporation’s float is 0.92%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPA News: 22/03/2018 – Sparton Resources Inc. Private Placement Financing Closed; 06/03/2018 – Sparton Corp and Ultra Electronics USSI Joint Venture Awarded $28.4m for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy Contracts; 09/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – MDS SEGMENT BACKLOG OF $149 MLN AT QTR END; 09/05/2018 – Sparton 3Q EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – SPARTON CORP – PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY DEC 2019; 06/03/2018 – Sparton Resources Inc. Work Program Approved for Yao Wan Vanadium Project, Shaanxi Province China; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS REDUCED FROM $125 MLN TO $120 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.06; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $116.46 target or 8.00% above today’s $107.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.60B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $116.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.41B more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 451,544 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $112.63 million for 39.07 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity. Debbink Dirk J had bought 351 shares worth $30,003 on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.60 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 2,699 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 29,480 shares. United Financial Advisers Llc accumulated 26,632 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 21,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 470,093 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Llc. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 6,392 shares. Btim invested in 0.71% or 604,691 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,595 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 792,095 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 31,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 68,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 24,710 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 6.65% above currents $107.83 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.