Cincinnati Financial Boosted Its Qualcomm Ord (QCOM) Position by $3.42 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $462,189

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Ord (QCOM) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 957,500 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.84M, up from 912,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 767,054 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 11,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 149,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 137,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 794,948 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “iPhone 11 and Note 10 Channel Checks Indicate Lackluster Demand But Not Weak Enough to Warrant Estimate Cuts – Keybanc – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc reported 6,977 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Conning Inc reported 597,749 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc reported 0.12% stake. Sigma Planning invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,818 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tobam, France-based fund reported 430,100 shares. Bank Of The West owns 27,352 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,250 shares. 1.81 million are owned by Holowesko Ltd. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 167,979 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt invested in 4,027 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,921 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 9,219 shares to 40,477 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Experian Plc Spons Adr (EXPGY) by 36,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,651 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 281,979 shares. Hamel Associate has 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,463 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 32,594 shares. Heritage Invsts Corp holds 0.48% or 211,595 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department owns 12,765 shares. 395,234 are owned by Sei Investments Co. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Horan Cap Limited Company owns 16,286 shares. Middleton & Ma owns 46,748 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Virtu Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,360 shares. Howard Mngmt holds 0.07% or 12,565 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 794,787 shares.