Cincinnati Financial Boosted By $1.34 Million Its Pfizer Ord (PFE) Position; Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased By $360,096 Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased Pfizer Ord (PFE) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired 31,100 shares as Pfizer Ord (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 425,100 shares with $18.42M value, up from 394,000 last quarter. Pfizer Ord now has $201.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 7.96 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) stake by 17.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 1,364 shares as Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 6,429 shares with $1.70M value, down from 7,793 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated Cl A now has $277.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $273.76. About 1.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 11,191 shares to 76,965 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) stake by 88,428 shares and now owns 312,293 shares. Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 9.01% above currents $273.76 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, September 16. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Harding Loevner LP holds 1.74% or 1.43 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has 1.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.31 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 20,253 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Amer Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 14,265 shares. Fairview Management Ltd Liability Company has 14,722 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.27% or 49,900 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Ltd Liability has 4.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.11 million shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 111,069 shares. First Personal Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 832 shares. Moreover, American Svcs has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schroder Inv Group reported 0.14% stake. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 77 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 4,075 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 430 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.88 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Gottlieb Scott.