Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Touches $4.57 Low on Jul, 8; Arya Sciences Acquisition – Unit (ARYAU) SI Increased By 2400%

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:ARYAU) had an increase of 2400% in short interest. ARYAU’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2400% from 100 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:ARYAU)’s short sellers to cover ARYAU’s short positions. It closed at $10.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $178.65 million.

Analysts await Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Bell Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.92% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cincinnati Bell had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, February 15.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.18 million. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming, high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand.