Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Reaches $5.27 After 5.00% Down Move; Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) Sentiment Is 0.75

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc (PFD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 12 cut down and sold stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 658,533 shares, up from 632,295 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

The stock of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 147,401 shares traded. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has declined 71.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CBB News: 04/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL-HAWAIIAN TELCOM DEAL GETS HAWAII PUC APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Convergys Is in Talks With Potential Buyers of the Call-Center Co; 05/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL HOLDER GAMCO SUPPORTING THREE BOARD CANDIDATES; 24/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 14 Days; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO Investors to Nominate James Chadwick, Matthew Goldfarb, Justyn Putnam to Cincinnati Bell Board; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING MERGER WITH HAWAIIAN TELCOM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend That Cincinnati Bell Hldrs Vote the WHITE Proxy Card for ALL the Company’s Director Nominees; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $79M, EST. $75.0M (2 EST.)The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $265.72M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $5.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CBB worth $13.29M less.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 3,374 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank DEP 1/40 PFD D % declares $0.3438 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Preferred Nears Magic Number – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group 6.350% DEP PFD D declares $0.396875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gerdau Pfd Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Pfd Sh (GGB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $166.63 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. for 53,300 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 25,567 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,100 shares. The Montana-based D.A. Davidson & Co. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 25,989 shares.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $265.72 million. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming, high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand.

Analysts await Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Bell Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cincinnati Bell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBTS names Leek to lead healthcare practice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.