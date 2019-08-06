Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Reaches $3.58 After 9.00% Up Move; Ohr Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Shorts Raised By 34.41%

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) had an increase of 34.41% in short interest. OHRP’s SI was 284,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.41% from 211,300 shares previously. With 109,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s short sellers to cover OHRP’s short positions. The SI to Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc’s float is 10.56%. The stock increased 30.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 1.58M shares traded or 930.11% up from the average. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 286,929 shares traded. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has declined 71.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CBB News: 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $79M, EST. $75.0M (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend That Cincinnati Bell Shareholders Vote the WHITE Proxy Card FOR ALL; 04/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell-Hawaiian Telcom Merger Receives Hawai'i PUC Approval; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Telecommunications Cuts Cincinnati Bell; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Backs 2018 EBIT $320M-EBIT $330M; 04/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell-Hawaiian Telcom Merger Receives Hawai'i PUC Approval; 14/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: UC partners with Cincinnati Bell on $38 million Innovation Hub; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/05/2018 – SunTel Services to Rebrand as CBTS; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO Investors to Solicit Proxies to Nominate Three to Cincinnati Bell Board

Analysts await Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Bell Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.92% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cincinnati Bell had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) on Friday, February 15 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cincinnati Bell Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $180.32 million. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming, high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. The company has market cap of $15.25 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion.