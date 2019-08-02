Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Reaches $3.58 52 Week Low; Electronic Arts (EA)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

The stock of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.47 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.58 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $180.32M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $3.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.41 million less. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 365,624 shares traded. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has declined 71.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CBB News: 09/03/2018 – Gamco Files Preliminary Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Chadwick, Goldfarb and Putnam to Cincinnati Bell Board; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL INC – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 15; 09/03/2018 GAMCO INVESTORS SAYS INTENDS TO SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT JAMES CHADWICK, MATTHEW GOLDFARB, JUSTYN PUTNAM TO CINCINNATI BELL’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL HOLDER GAMCO SUPPORTING THREE BOARD CANDIDATES; 09/05/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS 22C; 16/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend That Cincinnati Bell Shareholders Vote the WHITE Proxy Card FOR ALL the Company’s Director Nominees; 16/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL: IIS, GLASS LEWIS SAY TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at 2018 Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Bell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBB)

Analysts await Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Bell Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cincinnati Bell had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $180.32 million. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming, high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand.

