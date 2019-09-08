Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Comparing side by side

As Telecom Services – Domestic businesses, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell Inc. 7 0.18 N/A -2.03 0.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 41 2.53 N/A 1.08 36.58

Demonstrates Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0.00% 45.3% -3.9% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s beta is 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cincinnati Bell Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Bell Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 22.59% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 51.5% respectively. 2.6% are Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Bell Inc. -0.78% -23.29% -56.14% -53.41% -71.28% -50.9% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2.82% 2.69% -4.97% -14.81% 20.74% -11.05%

For the past year Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.